Ashneer Grover doesn't consume alcohol but says, 'anything habit-forming is great business'

'Shark Tank India' judge and BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover may be a self-proclaimed teetotaler, but that does not mean he keeps his distance from alcohol. The BharatPe founder recently revealed that although he does not drink, he found investing in "anything habit-forming" good business.

Speaking to YouTuber Raj Shamani during a talk show, Grover said that belonging from a Punjabi family, he had grown up around people who drank alcohol. "My dad, uncles, cousins all drink and in our family, it's a normal thing," he said.

"Usually, these habits are picked up in colleges and hostels. But, when I went to IIT, all my friends were not too keen on it. So, hanging up with them even I did not feel like taking it up."

Grover then revealed that despite him being a teetotaler, his biggest investment portfolio is in craft beer company Bira 91. "So far, Bira has been my biggest portfolio investment. And I have been investing in the company for five years."

The Shark Tank India judge then went on to add, "I think anything habit-forming is good business. In fact, I was excited about the 'In A Can' pitch at Shark Tank because I believed it had the potential to develop habits."

Ashneer Grover, a "Shark" in the business reality show was referring to the pitch made by cocktail company 'In A Can', which he agreed to invest in.

In the same talk show, Grover had claimed that Indians are the most challenging as customers. "Indians are the world's most spoilt customers. They want everything at their lowest price, in the smallest size and the want it now. And even after that, they want a discount," he had said.