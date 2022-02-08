Ashneer Grover said no one in his house would wear Shark Tank contestant's designs, wife later wore same label

Ashneer and Madhuri Grover at 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. )Image credit: @ashneer.grover/Instagram)

When entrepreneur and designer Niti Singhal presented her label, which makes convertible and reversible clothing on, 'Shark Tank India', one of the 'sharks' Ashneer Grover had dismissed her label and even called it "horrible fashion".

Recently, however, his wife Madhuri was spotted wearing a dress from the same label during an appearance of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

BharatPe co-founder Grover is known for making 'honest' comments about the business ideas pitched on 'Shark Tank India' where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch to investors and raise funding for their homegrown companies.

After Singhal presented her pitch on the show, Ashneer Grover called the idea impractical and added that no one at his house would ever wear such an outfit. "It's time you shut down your company. No point in wasting your time," he said.

But, at a recently-aired episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', his wife Madhuri was seen sporting a 'Twee In One' outfit during the couple's appearance prompting the Singhal to thank her for her support. "Thank you @madsj30 for appreciating our work. We love you!" she wrote on Instagram while sharing a reel with clips from both the shows.

The designer also appeared to a dig at Grover as the reel ended with his famous catch-phrase "Yeh sab dogalapana hai" (This is hypocrisy).

Singhal also chose to learn from the experience as she wrote, "Never let anyone's words pull you down. Everyone has their own opinions. Don't stop believing in yourself."

Both Ashneer and Madhuri Grover have been mired in controversy after they were accused of financial irregularities when they were at the helm at BharatPe. The couple are currently on voluntary leave.

Grover also made headlines after he allegedly using inappropriate language against Kotak Mahindra Bank's staff.