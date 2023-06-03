Ashneer Grover claims media misreported BharatPe's FY22 report: 'Not one journalist...'

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Ashneer Grover said that not a single journalist had read the company's FY22 report.

Ashneer Grover claimed that the media had misreported the information given on the financial report of BharatPe for FY22 and stated that the auditor who were paid Rs 4 crore found no instances of fraud.

"India ke business journalist sirf bike nahi hue - woh sust bhi hai ! Gossip bechte hai - WhatsApp ke saath saath paise mil jaaye - kuchh bhi chhapte hai. Ek bhi journalist ne @bharatpeindia ki annual FY22 report nahi padi - auditor ne clearly likha hua hai (India's business journalists are not just sellouts but they are lazy as well. They sell gossip, earn money through WhatsApp and write as they wish. Not a single journalist has read BharatPe's FY22 report where the auditor has written) ‘NO instances of FRAUD reported by Auditors to the Board of Directors’. @Deloitte is the auditor who were paid ₹4 crore audit fees (up from ₹40L I paid them as MD) and clearly found NOTHING," Grover wrote on Twitter on Saturday.



On Thursday, Grover reacted to the leaked audio of a conversation between him and fellow BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya in which Koladiya could be heard abusing Grover.

Grover had quote tweeted Koladiya to move on with his life and not try and make news by tagging him in tweets.

