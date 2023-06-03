English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ashneer Grover claims media misreported BharatPe's FY22 report: 'Not one journalist...'

    Ashneer Grover claimed that the media had misreported the information given on the financial report of BharatPe for FY22.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    Ashneer Grover

    In a tweet posted on Saturday, Ashneer Grover said that not a single journalist had read the company's FY22 report.

    Ashneer Grover claimed that the media had misreported the information given on the financial report of BharatPe for FY22 and stated that the auditor who were paid Rs 4 crore found no instances of fraud.

    In a tweet posted on Saturday, Grover said that not a single journalist had read the company's FY22 report.


    "India ke business journalist sirf bike nahi hue - woh sust bhi hai ! Gossip bechte hai - WhatsApp ke saath saath paise mil jaaye - kuchh bhi chhapte hai. Ek bhi journalist ne @bharatpeindia ki annual FY22 report nahi padi - auditor ne clearly likha hua hai (India's business journalists are not just sellouts but they are lazy as well. They sell gossip, earn money through WhatsApp and write as they wish. Not a single journalist has read BharatPe's FY22 report where the auditor has written) ‘NO instances of FRAUD reported by Auditors to the Board of Directors’. @Deloitte is the auditor who were paid ₹4 crore audit fees (up from ₹40L I paid them as MD) and clearly found NOTHING," Grover wrote on Twitter on Saturday.


    On Thursday, Grover reacted to the leaked audio of a conversation between him and fellow BharatPe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya in which Koladiya could be heard abusing Grover.

    Grover had quote tweeted Koladiya to move on with his life and not try and make news by tagging him in tweets.

    Related stories

    Also read: Watch Ashneer Grover's surprise cameo in Roadies teaser in trademark style: 'you are begging'

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Deloitte
    first published: Jun 3, 2023 04:07 pm