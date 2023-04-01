Ashneer Grover apologises for CrickPe launch delay as IPL begins

Ashneer Grover has apologised for the delay in the launch of his new venture – fantasy cricket app CrickPe – which was supposed to coincide with the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Grover, who lost his father earlier this week, said that he was faced with the tough decision of aborting the launch or going ahead with IPL date as promised. “Sorry. In this week leading to CrickPe app launch I lost my dad. Tough decision was to abort launch or go ahead with IPL nevertheless… I failed - not making any excuses,” he wrote.

Ashneer Grover also said the CrickPe app would be running without glitches from Monday.

The ousted BharatPe MD and co-founder had announced the death of his father, Ashok Grover, on March 29. Ashok Grover died at the age of 69.

What is CrickPe?

CrickPe pitches itself as the “only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance.”

Moneycontrol News