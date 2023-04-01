Ashneer Grover apologises for CrickPe launch delay as IPL begins

Ashneer Grover has apologised for the delay in CrickPe

Ashneer Grover has apologised for the delay in the launch of his new venture – fantasy cricket app CrickPe – which was supposed to coincide with the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Grover, who lost his father earlier this week, said that he was faced with the tough decision of aborting the launch or going ahead with IPL date as promised. “Sorry. In this week leading to CrickPe app launch I lost my dad. Tough decision was to abort launch or go ahead with IPL nevertheless… I failed - not making any excuses,” he wrote.

Ashneer Grover also said the CrickPe app would be running without glitches from Monday.



Sorry. In this week leading to CrickPe app launch I lost my dad. Tough decision was to abort launch or go ahead with IPL nevertheless. I promise the app will be without glitches by Monday. I failed - not making any excuses.@crickpe_app

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 31, 2023

The ousted BharatPe MD and co-founder had announced the death of his father, Ashok Grover, on March 29. Ashok Grover died at the age of 69.

What is CrickPe?

CrickPe pitches itself as the “only fantasy game paying cricketers for performance.”

“It is the only fantasy cricket app in the world where with every match, the actual playing cricketers, cricketing bodies and real team owners win cash rewards, along with the fantasy game winners,” its description on Google Play Store reads.

CrickPe allows users to create a virtual team of cricket players and enter paid contests. Users must be above the age of 18. They can earn cash prizes based on performance in real-life games. People can also create private groups to play with a limited group of friends as well as participate in contests to win rewards.

The app had targeted IPL for its launch and is currently allowing users to enter into contests for IPL matches. Fantasy sports platforms rely heavily on the tournament as it generates a surge in player activity and drives substantial user acquisitions, which is crucial for growing their user base.