Ashneer Grover announces his memoir ‘Doglapan’: ‘Read to get clarity in life’

Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe founder and Shark Tank India judge, has announced his memoir, which set to release next month.

The book is named Doglapan (double standards), in a nod to Grover's repeated use of the word on the sets of Shark Tank. The book tells "hard truths" about start-ups and life.

"After reading this book, you will either completely quit your job or you will continue to only be in jobs your whole life," Grover tweeted on November 11. "At least, you won't be stuck in the middle."

He said the book will offer readers "absolute clarity" on life.

The book will be out on December 26 but is available for pre-ordering on Amazon.

According to the author, it is quite sought after.

The book will cover Grover's journey from being a young boy growing up in Delhi to becoming a household name in the country.

"This is the unfettered story of Ashneer Grover-the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Start-up India," the book's blurb read. "Controversy, media spotlight, garrulous social media chatter descend, making it difficult to distinguish fact from fiction."

Grover had a bitter exit from BharatPe earlier this year, following accusations of financial irregularities.

Grover had publicly sparred with BharatPe's board over accusations that he and his family committed fraud to fund their lavish lifestyles.

"I am appalled at the personal nature of the company’s statement, but not surprised," he had told Moneycontrol in March. "It comes from a position of personal hatred and low thinking."

Grover had accused BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer of siding with investors to remove him from the company.

Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover had been associated with grocery delivery startup Grofers (now Blinkit).

Grover is now reported to be working to set up another start-up. He had hinted at the new project on his birthday in June.

"Today I turn 40," Grover had said. "Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn."