Ashes 2023: England players swap shirts in support of Alzheimer's Society. Watch

James Anderson and England captain Ben Stokes were seen wearing different jerseys on Saturday. (Photo credit Screengrab from video tweeted by @SkyCricket).

The third day of the final Ashes Test on Saturday began with a humane touch to it as England cricketers wore jerseys with wrong names printed on it, supporting people affected by dementia.

Pacer James Anderson wore a jersey carrying the name of Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow wore one with the name of Ben Stokes on it and Moeen Ali donned the flannel with the name of Chris Woakes, and so on.

The move was symbolic of the confusion often experienced by people suffering from dementia, the disease that causes loss of memory.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick explained the decision- a joint call of ECB and Alzheimer's Society.

"We are here supporting the Alzheimer's Society, and it is a subject very close to our hearts. It is a terrible disease," Trescothick told Sky Sports.

"We are here to try and raise awareness and bring it to the fore by educating people, and raising money too. The more money and awareness go into it, there will be more research.

"We have seen that new medication and new drugs have come into the market, they can make a big impact into that. Hopefully, today's initiative will keep pushing people to understand that," he added.

However, Trescothick, a former England opener, had a personal reason too to get associated with the novel effort as his father, Martyn, is living with dementia.