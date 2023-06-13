ASCI asks e-commerce firms to create self-regulatory framework to recognise dark patterns in ads

Ad regulator ASCI held consultation with e-commerce firms on dark patterns in advertisements

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) along with the Department of Consumer Affairs have asked e-commerce firms to create a self-regulatory framework to identify dark patterns in advertisements.

The ad regulator and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs held a consultation with platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Ola, Uber, Google, Ola and Uber among others on dark patterns in advertising on June 13.

The ad watchdog said that if firms don't recognise dark patterns and address this issue then ASCI can take legal action. "We will start by awareness and then create self-regulation and then if that doesn't work then enforce guidelines," ASCI said.

It added that the e-commerce category has more dark patterns because money is involved. The next category with more dark patterns is gaming, it added.

After coming out with a discussion paper on dark patterns, ASCI will be coming out with a framework for it in two months.

A dark pattern is a user interface that has been crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are detrimental to their interest such as buying a more expensive product, paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews, and so on.

The term 'Dark Patterns' was coined by user experience designer Harry Brignull in 2010. Several kinds of dark patterns exist in the online space, and many have been identified as causing some consumer harm, said a discussion paper released by ASCI in November last year.

ASCI has recognised four dark patterns and these are the proposed areas of extension to the ASCI code on misleading ads.

One is drip pricing, which is a pattern when the total price is only revealed at the very end of the buying process. Another is bait and switch, which is a pattern that occurs when a user acts expecting one outcome but instead is served an outcome they didn't want. False urgency is a dark pattern which refers to misleading information on quantities of a particular product. Disguised advertising is a pattern when an advertisement mimics editorial content.