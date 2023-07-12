As Yamuna swells, CM Arvind Kejriwal's SOS to Amit Shah

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Union Home Amit Shah to ensure water from Hathnikund Barrage is released in a limited capacity.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on July 12, sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevent a further rise in the water levels of the Yamuna River, which had already reached 207.55 meters.

Kejriwal expressed his concern in a letter, stating that the Central Water Commission estimated the water level to reach 207.72 meters by that night. He highlighted that Delhi had not received any rainfall in the past three days, and the Yamuna had surpassed the danger mark due to water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana.

In his letter, Kejriwal urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that water from the Hathnikund Barrage is released at a limited pace to prevent further increase in the water level of the Yamuna.

He emphasised that as the capital of the country and with the G-20 summit approaching, a flood situation in Delhi would not send a positive message to the world. Kejriwal called for collective efforts to protect the people of Delhi from this situation, referring to the flood that occurred in 1978 when the water level of the Yamuna had reached 207.49 meters.

The previous week, Delhi experienced an unprecedented rainfall of 260 mm, exceeding July's average of 195.8 mm. The government issued a flood warning and closed schools for two days in response.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the main weather station in Delhi, recorded 153 mm of rainfall within a 24-hour period, marking the highest single-day rainfall since July 25, 1982, when 169.9 mm of rain was recorded. The IMD stated that it was also the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958.