The teen who helped teacher-turned-Zomato agent get bike after viral bicycle photo

An 18-year-old in Rajasthan is winning hearts online for helping a Zomato delivery agent get a bike after the former spotted the man delivering food on a bicycle in scorching heat. What’s more, the young man managed to handover the two-wheeler to the school teacher-turned-delivery agent in less than 24 hours of putting his story out on the internet.

On Monday afternoon, Aditya Sharma, who identifies himself as an entrepreneur and is into Web3 and non-fungible token (NFT), tweeted a thread and a photo of Durga Meena, saying that the Zomato agent rode his bicycle in 42 degrees to deliver his order on time.

Sharma was surprised to see the man bring food on a bicycle and so, he struck up a conversation with the agent. It turned out that Meena took to delivering food about four months ago after he lost his teaching job at a school during the pandemic.

On striking up a conversation with the Zomato delivery partner, Sharma learned that his name was Durga Meena and he had lost his teaching job during the pandemic. “Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years. During covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English,” the Twitter user wrote.

Narrating the story of the 31-year-old at his doorstep, Sharma tweeted, “He has done his bachelor's in B. Com and wants to pursue M. Com but due to his financial condition, he started to work with Zomato.” Meena conversed with Sharma in English, he said.

According to Sharma’s viral Twitter thread, he manages to earn around Rs 10,000 a month delivering orders. Meena, however, said he was saving up money to buy a bike.

Sharma then put out the Twitter thread and started a fundraiser, seeking Rs. 75,000. In less than 24 hours, the funds came in and he tweeted that a Hero Splendor bike was ready at a showroom in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.



“All thanks to you guys. He was emotional during buying bike,” Sharma tweeted, sharing a video of the two-wheeler being handed over to Meena.

The teenager was widely praised by social media users for his initiative that helped the Zomato agent.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal retweeted his video of Meena receiving the bike.

