As Paytm, Nykaa, Zomato shares crash, internet says, 'Unicorns fried to become popcorns'

The market’s downward spiral for five straight sessions was aided by higher volumes in the stock.

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, CarTrade, PB Fintech, and Fino Payments Bank slipped between 10 and 50 per cent from their listing price.

Food delivery giant Zomato and online beauty products platform Nykaa parent FSN E-commerce sunk 21 per cent from their highs after listing on the bourses in 2021.

With the bloodbath at Dalal Street, market watchers found solace in memes and jokes, with many saying India’s unicorn bubble is bursting.

"Unicorns are being fried to become popcorns," a Twitter user said.



#Paytm 5%#Zomato 18%#Nykaa 13%

3 most hyped IPOs of the past year are bleeding & it raises many questions!

Does the dip point to unrealistic valuations?

Is there need for corrective measures for new-age Indian startups that are not making profits but have sky high valuations? pic.twitter.com/U8PDtRdFEQ

Three most hyped IPOs of the past year are bleeding and it raises many questions," entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda tweeted.

The share price of Zomato dropped below Rs 100 for the first time since it listed in July 2021, falling more than 10 per cent in the morning trade.

Indian tech saw a record number of initial public offerings in 2021.

Companies going public included food Zomato and Nykaa, listing at huge premiums to their IPO prices and making billionaires of their founders.