As much as 40% rise in stubble burning to blame for Delhi’s ‘very poor’ AQI

Data analysis done by United States space agency NASA’s Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has revealed that stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab has spiked by 40% in the past one month as compared to the same period last month.

The sudden rise in the number of stubble burning incidents registered from the National Capital’s neighbouring states is believed to be the reason behind the rapid decline in the Delhi’s air quality.

According to CEEW data, more than 2,500 open fires were recorded in the states of Haryana and Punjab in the period between September 20 and October 15. As compared to that, the figure stood at 1,906 during the same time in 2018.

Of the stubble burnings reported this year, more than two-thirds of incidents recorded in the neighbouring states took place in the past one week. One of the main reasons behind this could be the late withdrawal of monsoon this year, which affected rice harvesting in several patches, said a report by News 18.

Delhi’s air quality first dipped to ‘very poor’ on October 16, after recording surprisingly good air quality since July 11. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed that the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi dipped to 307 on October 16, with certain pockets even recording AQI as bad as 391 during the day.

AQI recorded in the National Capital Region (NCR) cuts a sorry picture as well. For instance, Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad recorded AQI of 326, 300, 287, and 339, respectively.

Notably, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.