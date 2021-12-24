MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

As Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket, 7 milestones in his career

Harbhajan Singh's teammates and other prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to congratulate him on his illustrious career.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 06:24 PM IST
Harbhajan Singh had a 23-year-long career in cricket.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced on Friday that he will retire from all forms of competitive cricket.

After the announcement, Singh’s teammates and other prominent sports personalities took to Twitter to congratulate him on his illustrious 23-year-long career in the sport and wish him the best for the future.

As Singh calls time on his career, here is a look at seven of his  milestones:

  1. In March 2001, Singh became the first Indian bowler to take a Test match hat-trick. The off-spinner enjoyed a 13-wicket haul, 7-123 and 6-73, against Australia in the second Test of the three-match series in Kolkata.

  2. He improved his performance in the third Test in Chennai by picking up 15 wickets ,7-133 and 8-84, as India came from behind to record a 2-1 series win.

  3. In 2009, he single-handedly choked New Zealand in Hamilton by returning figures of 6/63. India won the Test match by 10 wickets.

  4. In 2010, Singh scored his maiden Test hundred (111 not out) against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. He followed it up with another hundred (115) in the second Test in Hyderabad.

  5. He was part of the victorious Indian team in the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

  6. Singh picked up 417 wickets in 103 test matches – the fourth highest after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and R Ashwin.

  7. Singh has taken 150 wickets in 163 matches of the Indian Premier League and bowled 1,286 dot balls - the most by any bowler in the tournament till the 2021 edition. He has been associated with the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Tags: #cricket #Harbhajan Singh #Sports
first published: Dec 24, 2021 06:12 pm

