As Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket, former teammates celebrate him

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on December 24 announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket.

The off-spinner, while announcing his decision through a YouTube video, said he had not been playing active cricket for some time but had to fulfill some commitments towards Indian Premiere League team Kolkata Knight Riders.

In a tweet, the Singh thanked everyone who made his 23-year-long journey in the sport memorable.



All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

Cricket commentator and Singh's former teammate VVS Laxman lauded him for a "remarkable career".

"A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!"



Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha said the whole country was proud of Singh. "Wishing you the best for the future endeavours," Ojha said. "Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also wished Singh.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India also tweeted wishes for Singh.

As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best.