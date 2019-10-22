App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As government plans to revive BSNL, #IndianeedBSNL trends on Twitter

There were over 2,00,000 tweets with the hashtag #IndianeedBSNL on social media platform Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Government-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) fate has been uncertain for more than a year.

The chairman and managing director of the troubled telecom firm P K Purwar said on Monday that the government's plan to revive BSNL should be in public domain within a month and that the salary of all employees will be paid before Diwali.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of people have also been taking to social media over the past week, to extend their support to BSNL.

From praising its unfaltering network connectivity even in the remotest reaches of the country to the lucrative deals it offers, netizens have engaged in unabashed praise of the telco.

As a result, the hashtag #IndianeedBSNL has been trending on social media platform Twitter with over 2,00,000 tweets.

Here’s what some of the tweets said:







First Published on Oct 22, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #BSNL #Business #Companies #India #trends

