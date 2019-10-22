As government plans to revive BSNL, #IndianeedBSNL trends on Twitter

As govt plans to revive BSNL, #IndianeedsBSNL trends on Twitter

Government-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) fate has been uncertain for more than a year.

The chairman and managing director of the troubled telecom firm P K Purwar said on Monday that the government's plan to revive BSNL should be in public domain within a month and that the salary of all employees will be paid before Diwali.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of people have also been taking to social media over the past week, to extend their support to BSNL.

From praising its unfaltering network connectivity even in the remotest reaches of the country to the lucrative deals it offers, netizens have engaged in unabashed praise of the telco.

As a result, the hashtag #IndianeedBSNL has been trending on social media platform Twitter with over 2,00,000 tweets.



BSNL employees in J&K r doing their job day n night after withdrawal of artical 370 , without getting their salary. #IndianeedBSNL @PMOIndia @DoT_India @rsprasad @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia

— Sunil Kumar Gupta (@sunil_skgupta) October 22, 2019

Here’s what some of the tweets said:



#IndianeedBSNL @PMOIndia#BSNL_Revival #PM_withBSNL

India GDP will rise if BSNL pays all dues to vendors, labour, drivers, employee regularly in time.

After all, this money will return to market to boost purchasing power of 10 lakh common man of India.@Swamy39@FinMinIndia — SDT (@sdt2k19) October 22, 2019





@DoT_India@FinMinIndia

I believe that BSNL works with the motto of service to our Nation and not with the purpose of earning profit. #BSNL_Revival is utmost needed to safeguard interest of every Indian. #IndianeedBSNL and it will be sure if #PM_withBSNL @nsitharaman — G L Meghwal (@GLMeghwal2) October 22, 2019



Selling off BSNL/MTNL may have serious repercussions on Telecom Sec which has utmost Imp for inclusive growth, selling it will hamper possibilities of peddling out of the Data War. BSNL has Vast & Versatile network, Viable reach to remotest part of the country.#IndianeedBSNL — Webankers@Official (@WeBankerss) October 22, 2019





#BSNL has the largest optical fibre cable (OFC) network of around 8 lakh Kilometre to provide high speed #Broadband services & copper cables spread across the country that can connect 2.5 crore homes.#IndianeedBSNL #BSNL_Revival

— Sunil Sharma (@Suni_tweet) October 22, 2019