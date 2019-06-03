As Congress reels under crisis, veteran Yashwant Sinha spares another advice for Rahul Gandhi

Former BJP minister and ex-finance minister Yashwant Sinha told Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday that he should stick to his decision to resign from leading the party, or else he runs the risk of losing “public estimation”.

The veteran politician took to Twitter, suggesting a presidium for the grand old party of India for the time being.



If Rahul Gandhi does not stand firm on his resignation, he will lose further in public estimation. Let the party be run by a presidium or any other arrangement at least for some time.

— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 30, 2019

Sinha had earlier urged the Congress scion to forge alliances before the beginning of the election.

Earlier this March, he had tweeted :“Unsolicited advice to Rahul Gandhi: Please finalize your alliances in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and elsewhere today. It is already too late.”

In the wake of Congress suffering massive setbacks in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party won just 52 seats nationwide, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his wish to resign from the post of party president. He made this announcement to the Congress Working Committee, stating that he has already headed the party for a year and a half since his mother Sonia Gandhi had stepped down.

This election proved specifically disastrous for him as he lost the Gandhi family’s bastion of Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh, to BJP MP Smriti Irani. Despite the party’s performance being marginally better this time, up from 44 seats in the 2014 elections, Rahul Gandhi accepted full responsibility for the failure.

However, several party veterans including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had asked Rahul to reconsider his decision.