App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Congress reels under crisis, veteran Yashwant Sinha spares another advice for Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, in March, during the run-up to the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Sinha had urged the Congress scion to work on forging alliances before the polls begin.

Jagyaseni Biswas
As Congress reels under crisis, veteran Yashwant Sinha spares an advice for Rahul Gandhi
As Congress reels under crisis, veteran Yashwant Sinha spares an advice for Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

Former BJP minister and ex-finance minister Yashwant Sinha told Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday that he should stick to his decision to resign from leading the party, or else he runs the risk of losing “public estimation”.

The veteran politician took to Twitter, suggesting a presidium for the grand old party of India for the time being.

Sinha had earlier urged the Congress scion to forge alliances before the beginning of the election.

Earlier this March, he had tweeted :“Unsolicited advice to Rahul Gandhi: Please finalize your alliances in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and elsewhere today. It is already too late.”

Close

In the wake of Congress suffering massive setbacks in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the party won just 52 seats nationwide, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his wish to resign from the post of party president. He made this announcement to the Congress Working Committee, stating that he has already headed the party for a year and a half since his mother Sonia Gandhi had stepped down.

related news

This election proved specifically disastrous for him as he lost the Gandhi family’s bastion of Amethi, in Uttar Pradesh, to BJP MP Smriti Irani. Despite the party’s performance being marginally better this time, up from 44 seats in the 2014 elections,  Rahul Gandhi accepted full responsibility for the failure.

However, several party veterans including former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth and  Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had asked Rahul to reconsider his decision.
First Published on May 31, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.