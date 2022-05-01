English
    As commercial LPG cylinder prices go up by Rs 102, Twitter says 'enough is enough'

    LPG cylinder price hike: Twitter users pointed out that although the price for 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged on May 1, the price hike in commercial cylinders may lead to the former being sold on the black market.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 01, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
    In April, the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 250 to Rs 2,253 and on March 1, it was hiked by Rs 105.

    On Sunday, Twitter woke up to news alerts of 19kg LPG cylinder prices being hiked by Rs 102 from Rs 2,253.

    Now, each of the commercial LPG cylinders will cost Rs 2,355.50, while the price of a 5kg gas cylinder has also been raised to Rs 655.

    This did not go down well with Indians on Twitter who are already reeling under rising fuel prices. Some even pointed out that although the price for 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged on May 1, the price hike in commercial cylinders may lead to the former being sold on the black market.

    "What happens when you raise commercial cylinder cost to Rs 2,355? Domestic cylinders will be black marketed, there’ll be fake accounts, bribes! More importantly: food outside (that all of us have to have) will cost astronomical prices," tweeted Jawhar Sircar, TMC MP for Rajya Sabha.

    Here's a few other reactions on the LPG price hike:




    In April, the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 250 to Rs 2,253 and on March 1, it was hiked by Rs 105. After the October 2021 hike, LPG cylinder prices were increased for the first time in March 2022 as international crude prices surged due to the war in Ukraine.



