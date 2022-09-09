As Apple launches iPhone 14 range, Samsung flexes foldable devices

Apple’s new products on display in California.

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone range and rival Samsung is making sure to remind it that they lack a sophisticated new feature that it has introduced.

"Let us know it when it folds," Samsung tweeted on September 7, the day Apple held its Far Out event.

The tweet referred to the new foldable phones launched by Samsung last month -- the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.



Let us know it when it folds.

— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 7, 2022

Samsung also came recently out with an advertisement where it seems takes a shot at iPhone.

Samsung's new phones seek to provide users a new way of interacting with their devices.

For instance in, Samsung's Z Flip 4, apps divide themselves between the top and bottom sections of the screen when it is folded in half.

With its iPhone 14 range, Apple is also looking to provide users a fresh interactive experience using its Dynamic Island, a feature that blurs the line between software and hardware.

Dynamic Island adapts in real-time to show alerts, notifications, and activities. It is located on the top of the phone display.

Phones from both the companies come at exuberant prices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a price tag of Rs 89,999 for 8GB+128GB version. Its 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs 94,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 costs Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB version.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 14 will cost Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. Higher variants are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

Versions of of iPhone 14 Pro cost Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900, and Rs 1,89,900.