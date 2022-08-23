Aryan Khan breaks Instagram silence with first post since drugs-on-cruise case. Shah Rukh Khan comments

Aryan Khan returned to Instagram on Monday with his first post since the drugs-on-cruise case last year which saw him arrested and jailed for 22 days.

The 24-year-old shared two pictures with siblings AbRam and Suhana Khan – and went on to poke fun at his self-imposed Instagram hiatus when dad Shah Rukh Khan commented on the pics. Aryan Khan had shared his last Instagram post on August 15, 2021.

This Monday, he posted two photos – the first of which shows him in a green jacket, posing with Suhana Khan, pretty in a denim outfit, and nine-year-old AbRam. The second picture is a close-up of Aryan and AbRam Khan. “Hat-trick,” Aryan Khan captioned the pics, which were taken by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker.

The post collected has collected half a million ‘likes’ since being shared a few hours ago, along with thousands of comments – including one from Shah Rukh Khan.

“Why I don’t have these pictures! Give them to me NOW!” demanded SRK in the comments section, leading to a tongue-in-cheek response from Aryan. “I’ll send them to you the next time I post… so probably in a few years,” replied Aryan.

Suhana, soon to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies, posted “Love u” in the comments section for her elder brother. She also teased him for cropping her out of the second picture and added, “Thanks for the crop.”

Aryan Khan has never spoke publicly about his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case, but a senior NCB officer revealed in June what the 24-year-old told drug investigators after he was taken into custody last year. He said the NCB "ruined" his reputation with "absurd" charges by painting him as a drug trafficker.