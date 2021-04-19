Aryabhata: Remembering India's first satellite launched 46 years ago

Within six years of formation, ISRO launches Aryabhata, first Indian Satellite, on April 19, 1975. (Image Source: ISRO.gov.in)

The launch of India's first indigenous satellite, Aryabhata, 46 years ago on April 19, 1975, is celebrated as a landmark in the country's space programme. The satellite is named after the 5th century CE mathematician and astronomer Aryabhata.

Aryabhata's inception

The Indian satellite programme began in the 1970s after the success of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) success of the Rohini rocket programme in the 1960s. Reportedly, Vikram Sarabhai, the ISRO's founder appointed a team of scientists and engineers led by space scientist Dr UR Rao to develop the satellite.

Launch

Aryabhata was launched with the assistance of the Soviet Union. India lacked the technology to launch the satellite by itself and the Soviet Union had already launched its first satellite, Sputnik.

Assembled at Peenya, near Bangalore, Aryabhata was launched from Volgograd Launch Station (presently in Russia) from a Soviet-made rocket.

Specifics of Aryabhata

The life of the satellite, weighing 360 kg, was about 17 years. The spacecraft was quasispherical in shape containing 26 sides. Its price was more than Rs 3 crore at that time and it required 46 watts of energy to run. It used solar panels on 24 sides to provide 46 watts of power, used a passive thermal control system, carried Ni-Cd batteries, and a spin-up gas jet system to provide a spin rate of not more than 90 rpm.

Although its life was fixed for six months, it was in contact with the country for about six years until March 1981.

Mission

Aryabhata was created with the aim of experiment in X-ray astronomy, aeronomics and solar physics. A power failure halted experiments after four days in orbit and only one payload could be operated for the first few orbits. The full main frame of the satellite worked well and the satellite was tracked for 17 years before the orbital life ended. The satellite re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on February 11, 1992.

Achievements

The successful launch of the Indian satellite proved ISRO’s indigenous capability in satellite technology that helped gain experience in building and operating a satellite in space.

Aryabhata made observations on an X-ray source (cyg-X1) possible and helped established basic infrastructure for building and testing satellites. It also helped generate the basic manpower skill for satellite building.