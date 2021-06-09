Arvind Kejriwal visits vaccination centre, says people happy over getting jabs at polling booths

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination centre on Wednesday, a day after his government launched "Jahan vote, vahan vaccine" campaign in the national capital.

The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies.

"Visited a centre under the "Jahan vote, vahan vaccine" today. People there seemed to be happy about the fact that they could get vaccinated near their homes at the polling booths where they go to cast their votes," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

"There is also no issue of online booking. Booth officers are going to people's houses to allot vaccination slots to them," he added.

The campaign was launched at the Ballimaran assembly constituency on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As part of the campaign, booth-level officers are visiting the people in their wards and encouraging citizens to get vaccinated at local polling booths.

E-rickshaws have been arranged to take citizens to polling booths to get them vaccinated.

A statement from the Aam Aadmi Party had said that those above 45 years of age should be vaccinated in four weeks and the Delhi government would similarly carry this out for those in the 18-44 age category as well.