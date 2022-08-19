Arvind Kejriwal shares NYT front page featuring Sisodia, slams CBI raid at his house

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the CBI raid at his deputy Manish Sisodia’s house was politically motivated. He cited a New York Times article on the success of Delhi’s education model as he defended Sisodia, tweeting that the raid was the result of his government’s good work in the health and education sectors.

“The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia's picture was printed on the front page of America's largest newspaper NYT, on the same day the Centre sent CBI to Manish’s residence,” tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In a separate post, he shared a photograph of the New York Times front page which carried Sisodia's photograph. “Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India,” wrote Kejriwal.

The CBI on Friday raided the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 20 other locations in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy, escalating tensions between the central government and the Aam Aadmi Party which alleged the agency was acting on orders from above.

The searches at the AAP leader's home, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other places came after the CBI registered an FIR for alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year, officials said.

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said that on the day Sisodia was declared the best education minister, the CBI raided his house. He added that there was no need to panic.

"It is a matter of pride for the country that Manish Sisodia's name is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world," he said. "In a way, he has been declared as the best education minister in the world. The biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi's education revolution and carried Sisodia's photograph also," Kejriwal said.

He said the last time India's name featured in NYT was over mass deaths happening in the country due to COVID-19.

Addressing the raid on his colleague Manish Sisodia’s residence, Kejriwal said: “Many obstacles will be created in our path in our mission. This is not the first raid on Sisodia; there were raids in the past too. There have been raids also on many of our ministers and me too, but nothing came out of them and nothing will come out this time as well.

“There is no need to panic since there will be obstacles to stop our work. The CBI has been asked from above to harass us,” Kejriwal said.

(With inputs from PTI)