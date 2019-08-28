App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arundhati Roy trending on Twitter after video from 2011 criticising Indian Army goes viral

Roy has been embroiled in controversies for years given her unabashed support for an independent Kashmiri state

Jagyaseni Biswas
Screengrab from YouTube/ University of Westminster
Screengrab from YouTube/ University of Westminster

A video is being circulated on social media that shows Arundhati Roy criticising India for using the army against its own people. While numerous people on social media are slamming her for making such comments especially after Article 370 having been scrapped, our research reveals that the video is from 2011.

The now-viral clip is from Roy’s talk with Professor Dibyesh Anand on democracy and dissent in China and India at the University of Westminster Regents Campus. The 86-minute video was uploaded on YouTube on Jun 18, 2011.

In the video where the Booker prize-winning novelist looks much younger than what she looks now, Roy can be heard saying that Pakistan has not deployed the army against its own people in the way “democratic” India has.

The video begins with the author claiming that the Indian military has been at war with Muslims in Kashmir and Hyderabad, tribal people in the North East, Sikhs in Punjab and Christians in Goa since 1947.

related news

Within moments of the video going viral, the hashtag #ArundhatiRoy began trending on Twitter in India. Many have accused her of speaking the half-truth. Not just Indians, even Bangladeshis are unhappy about the comments she made, with several people calling out her “double standards” for forgetting the atrocities perpetrated on East Pakistan back in the 1970s.

Foreign Policy analyst Sameera Khan came out in her support, saying she is being misquoted on purpose.

Now, Roy has been embroiled in controversies for years given her unabashed support for an independent Kashmiri state and comments on other politically volatile and sensitive issues. The Indian author and human rights activist is often accused of making seditious comments.

Tarek Fatah, a Canadian journalist known for being a strong critic of Pakistan military excesses, shared the video from his official Twitter handle and wrote: “[She said] Pakistan has never deployed its military against its own people. Was she blind and deaf when 3M [million] died in the Bangladesh genocide by Pakistan Army in 1971? Is she unaware of #Balochistan? She’s literally reading off a Pakistan ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan] briefing note.”

Several other netizens, including Pakistanis themselves, joined the rhetoric, echoing similar thoughts and trashing the author’s claims.

 

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Article 370 #Arundhati Roy #azad kashmir #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan army

