    Artwork comprising pickle flung on to ceiling costs...

    An Australian artist compels people to think about how they assign value to things.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 30, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
    (Image credit: fineartssydney)

    (Image credit: fineartssydney)


    An Australian artist is selling a piece of work that some would say borders on moronic: a pickle from a McDonald's burger flung onto a ceiling.

    An Australian artist is asking for the price for a piece an art critic described as a "sardonic undercutting of self-seriousness and spin". 

    The artwork, called the "Pickle", by Australian artist Matthew Griffin, is one of the pieces displayed at the Michael Lett art gallery in Auckland.

    The gallery that represents Griffin said the varying responses are part of the appeal of the piece.

    “A humorous response to the work is not invalid – it’s OK, because it is funny,” the gallery's director, Ryan Moore, told The Guardian.

    The work is not only humorous, it raises questions about “the way value and meaning is generated between people", he added.

    The gallery where "Pickle" is displayed said the work was an important inclusion to their collection.

    They said it compelled viewers to “think broadly about the various ideas it encapsulates”.

    “There have been many smiles, closely followed by some interesting and engaged conversations,” the gallery's co-director Andrew Thomas told The Guardian.


    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 30, 2022 06:33 pm
