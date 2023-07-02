Artist uses AI to create futuristic vehicles to beat Mumbai rains. See pics

The red-coloured bus created using AI by artist Manoj Omre. (Photo credit: instagram.com/manojomre).

The rains lashed Mumbai earlier this week, leaving several areas of the city water logged and disrupting normal life.

Recently, an artist used artificial intelligence (AI) to create futuristic vehicles that could have been useful during the monsoons and shared the photos on Instagram. The artist, identified as Manoj Omre, used the AI tool "Midjourney" to make the images.

Some of the vehicles that were developed using AI included a covered boat, an auto floating on water with passengers inside. Additionally, there was also a photo of a red-coloured train with people who are navingating through the rains in the city.

The post generated several responses, many of whom praised the artist for using the tool to create the images.

"Wow these are fabulous solutions," one user wrote.

"Mumbai deserves this monsoon water taxis, water cars, water buses," another user wrote.

"Delightful, beautiful and useful," a third user wrote.

However, few users felt that too much use of technology could prove to be counter-productive.

"No man, then the companies will expect us to work during this situation too!," one user wrote.

"That's too much technology you expecting from them," a second user wrote.

This is not the first time an artist has used AI to develop creative images. Earlier in 2023, an artist used technology to indicate how the Taj Mahal monument may have been constructed.

