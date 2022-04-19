Artist Hermann Nitsch famous for painting with animal blood dies at 83

"In my conceptions of being, there is everything, life, death, illness, pain, aggression... Through my work, I want to show all of this," Hermann Nitsch said in 2011 in response to criticism that dogged him throughout his career.

Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, famous for his paintings and performances using animal blood and carcasses, has died at age 83, his family said Tuesday.

Nitsch died at a hospital in Lower Austria province on Monday, his niece told AFP.

"Hermann Nitsch died peacefully at the age of 83 after a serious illness," a statement from the family said.

Nitsch was part of the "Actionists", a radical 1960s avant-garde movement known for skinning animal carcasses, tying up human bodies and using blood, mud and urine in their works.

"Austria mourns the loss of a fascinating painter and an impressive person," Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen posted on Twitter, adding Nitsch "redefined" the country's art scene.

The Austrian enfant terrible was best known for his long-running Orgies Mysteries Theatre, a performance-based show representing slaughters and religious sacrifices.

A visitor stands by a poster from action artist Hermann Nitsch during a press preview of a new exhibition "Der chirurgische Blick" (the surgically glance) about the Viennese Actionism of Hermann Nitsch, Otto Muehl, Guenter Brus and Rudolf Schwarzkogler on January 19, 2009 in Vienna`s "Galery Westlicht". The term Viennese Actionism describes a short and violent movement in 20th century art that can be regarded as part of the many independent efforts of the 1960s to develop "action art".

Nitsch's more recent shows included an exhibition in Sicily, Italy, in 2015, which featured dead animals on crucifixes, and led to animal rights groups to accuse him of blasphemy and inciting violence.

His wife Rita Nitsch told AFP at the time "that this kind of small ruckus is always part of (his work)... But quality has triumphed over the polemic."Nitsch has two museums devoted to his work in Austria and one in Italy.





