Artist destroyed Lamborghini to create NFTs. His collection is going up for auction

Shl0ms, a conceptual artist, enlisted the help of a licenced explosives engineer to destroy a Lamborghini Huracan in the US. (Screengrabs from video tweeted by @Shl0ms)

A conceptual artist, who blew up a Lamborghini earlier in February to register their protest against crypto greed, has converted videos of the car’s parts into non-fungible tokens or NFTs, which they will sell at an auction on February 25.

NFTs are units of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. It uses a digital ledger to provide a public certificate of authenticity or proof of ownership.



Here's where @SHL0MS did it:$FNTNhttps://t.co/vpkmAz8EHw$CARhttps://t.co/micM4Ny72L

He showed us that this is all valid high art in the realm of NFTs, and that the parts can have greater/nobler/different meaning than the whole — notsofast (@notsofast) February 22, 2022

The artist, who goes by the pseudonym “Shl0ms”, had destroyed a Lamborghini Huracan, priced between $200,000 and $300,000, with the help of a licenced explosives engineer in a desert in the US on February 2, Fortune magazine reported. They had shared the video on Twitter.

Shl0ms told the magazine that the act of blowing up the luxury sports car was a “more general criticism of greed and short-termism in crypto”.

A team of over 100 people was onboard the artist’s project. After the explosion, the team picked up the charred pieces of the car and shot videos of them in 4k, according to The Block website.

Of the 999 fragments, 888 are available for auction as NFTs while 111 are reserved for the team.

Shl0ms spoke to The Block about why he chose to destroy a Lamborghini model for this project.

“The Lambo is a pretty potent representation of people simply engaging with crypto because it’s a way for them to make money off other people as quickly as possible,” the artist told the website.

Shl0ms said they were aware of the contradiction of destroying a physical object to sell NFTs in protest against cryptocurrency greed. The artist plans to set up an ethical blockchain-powered group with funds from the auction.