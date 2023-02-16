 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet Aaditya Iyer, the entrepreneur with over 10,000 followers. Except, he doesn’t exist

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

Too good to be true: An Instagram account, 'entrepreneur' Aaditya Iyer, is utterly perfect in conventional terms. What is the truth behind it?

An AI persona has taken the internet by storm. (Image credit: Instagram)

He looks dreamy, reads books, cooks, loves dogs and will bring you chocolates and flowers whenever you are down. He sounds too good to be real.

He isn't.

He is an AI-generated Instagram personality formed to subvert the very idea of perfection.

Aaditya Iyer, the persona, was created by the matchmaking website Bharat Matrimony as part of a Valentine's Day campaign.