Artificial intelligence-led party is hoping to contest this country’s election

Artificial intelligence is making its presence felt in the fields of art and writing, and now, even politics.

A new AI-driven political party in Europe is aiming to get parliamentary representation and is on a mission to create more awareness about the role artificial intelligence plays in human lives, Vice reported.

The outfit, called The Synthetic Party, hopes to contest Denmark's national election in November. It needs more than 20,000 signatures to take part in the poll but as of May, had only four, according to AFP.

The Synthetic Party is the creation of Computer Lars, an artists' collective based in Aarhus, Denmark. An AI entity called “Leader Lars" will be the party's figurehead.

"Denmark is a representative democracy, so would have humans on the ballot that are representing Leader Lars and who are committed to acting as a medium for the AI,” researcher Asker Staunæs told Vice

The Synthetic Party claims to have designed a programme that represents political visions of the average person.

Developing the programme required going back to 1970 to analyse all publications of fringe parties in Denmark, a member of Computer Lars told AFP.

The party wants the direct coexistence of humans and algorithms to be made a UN sustainable goal. It also wants a monthly income of 100,000 kroner ($13,700) a month for all citizens-- an amount double the average salary in Denmark.

