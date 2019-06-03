App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arrested hawker who used to roast politicians, wants to become a stand-up comedian

He shot to fame after stand-up comedian Manan Desai released a video of him selling toys, in his element, coming up with one witty punch line after the other.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Hawker Avdhesh Dubey (Image: ANI)
Hawker Avdhesh Dubey (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

A video of Avadhesh Dubey selling toys inside a train in Gujarat had gone viral recently. Apart from being witty and funny, his jokes were loaded with political innuendos. He knew he would land in trouble if the video went viral but couldn’t gauge the extent of it.

Last week, Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel arrested him while illegally vending in the sleeper coach of Kakinada-Bhavnagar Express train.

He was charged under different sections of the Railways Act, one of which included 145 B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage). Dubey was fined Rs 3,500 and also sentenced to days in judicial custody.

Close

A hawker by profession, Dubey sells plastic toys and other petty wares in trains plying between Vapi and Surat.

related news

He shot to fame after stand-up comedian Manan Desai released a video of him selling toys, in his element, coming up with one witty punch line after the other. Although Desai took the video in February, he released it on YouTube only on May 23, because it was laden with political references and could have violated the model code of conduct since elections were on.

Commenting on the situation, Desai said: “This is a weird catch-22 where he got arrested because of the video, but had the video not come out, no one would have known of his raw talent.”

According to a report by The Quint, Desai had sought Dubey’s permission before releasing the video on the Internet.

Desai believes Dubey has brilliant comic timing and is great at improvising too, which is a rare skill set in the world of comedy.

“Even before you finish your sentence, he has a rebuttal ready. Comedians like us take years to build such a sharp presence of mind and improvisational skills. His biggest advantage is that he is performing open mic for eight hours a day, and every time he does it in front of a new audience,” he added.

While spending his time in jail, Dubey had told him that he does not wish to sell toys anymore and wants to ensure that this would be the last and first time he spends time in jail. Determined to embark on a new career, he said he would donate the toys in his stock to someone and also asked Desai to help him get a platform to exhibit his skills.

Desai is now in touch with various production houses and people who manage talents such as Sudesh/Krushna, Kapil Sharma, etc. He is also exploring ways to crowdfund for Dubey.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 06:36 pm

tags #stand-up comedy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.