Arrested hawker who used to roast politicians, wants to become a stand-up comedian

A video of Avadhesh Dubey selling toys inside a train in Gujarat had gone viral recently. Apart from being witty and funny, his jokes were loaded with political innuendos. He knew he would land in trouble if the video went viral but couldn’t gauge the extent of it.

Last week, Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel arrested him while illegally vending in the sleeper coach of Kakinada-Bhavnagar Express train.

He was charged under different sections of the Railways Act, one of which included 145 B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage). Dubey was fined Rs 3,500 and also sentenced to days in judicial custody.

A hawker by profession, Dubey sells plastic toys and other petty wares in trains plying between Vapi and Surat.

He shot to fame after stand-up comedian Manan Desai released a video of him selling toys, in his element, coming up with one witty punch line after the other. Although Desai took the video in February, he released it on YouTube only on May 23, because it was laden with political references and could have violated the model code of conduct since elections were on.

Commenting on the situation, Desai said: “This is a weird catch-22 where he got arrested because of the video, but had the video not come out, no one would have known of his raw talent.”

According to a report by The Quint, Desai had sought Dubey’s permission before releasing the video on the Internet.

Desai believes Dubey has brilliant comic timing and is great at improvising too, which is a rare skill set in the world of comedy.

“Even before you finish your sentence, he has a rebuttal ready. Comedians like us take years to build such a sharp presence of mind and improvisational skills. His biggest advantage is that he is performing open mic for eight hours a day, and every time he does it in front of a new audience,” he added.

While spending his time in jail, Dubey had told him that he does not wish to sell toys anymore and wants to ensure that this would be the last and first time he spends time in jail. Determined to embark on a new career, he said he would donate the toys in his stock to someone and also asked Desai to help him get a platform to exhibit his skills.

Desai is now in touch with various production houses and people who manage talents such as Sudesh/Krushna, Kapil Sharma, etc. He is also exploring ways to crowdfund for Dubey.