Why this gas station owner in US is choosing to make loss

At a time when fuel prices around the world are skyrocketing, a Sikh man in the United States is selling gas at a loss.

Jaswinder Singh, who owns a gas station in Phoenix, Arizona, buys fuel from his supplier at $5.66 a gallon but sells it for 47 cents less, ABC News reported.

At his gas station, 1,000 gallons of fuel are pumped every day. This means his loss per day adds up to $500.

In March, Singh started offering his customers 10-cent discounts. But as fuel prices rose, he increased concession too.

People wonder what motivates Singh to sell fuel at a loss.

“My father and mother taught me to help others,” Singh told the news channel. “If you have something, you have to share it with other people.”

To make up for their losses, Singh and his wife are working more, earning money from the store attached to their gas station, local news website Arizona’s Family reported.

“God gave me help,” Singh told the website. “It doesn’t matter. We are not here to make money right now. I’m very happy to help the other people.”

Gas prices in the US have hit an average $5 for the very first time. The cost could rise further in the summer travel season due to increased demand for gasoline and the unavailability of Russian oil, CNN reported.