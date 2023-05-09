Arijit Singh injured by fan during concert, schools her in viral video

Arijit Singh suffered a hand injury, thanks to an over-enthusiastic fan during a concert

Singer Arijit Singh was injured by an over-enthusiastic fan during a concert in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday, May 7. In a video that has been widely circulated online, Singh was seen asking the fan to respect artistes.

According to news reports, Arijit Singh was interacting with fans mid-performance when a woman grabbed his hand and tried to pull him off stage for a handshake. “You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this,” the Tum Hi Ho singer was seen telling the fan in the video.

“You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that's as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?” he asked. The crowd responded to this question with a resounding “no.”

“Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand,” Singh again told the woman, who reportedly apologised and also tried to justify her actions.

Footage of the interaction has been viewed thousands of times on social media, where many sided with the singer and agreed the fan had crossed boundaries.

“It's not that hard to treat entertainers as humans,” wrote one person. “People are so entitled. Arijit handled the situation really well,” said another.