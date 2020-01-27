App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ariana Airlines plane with 83 on board crashes in Afghanistan

The state-owned airplane crashed 15 km from the centre of Ghazni's Deh Yak district

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
8. Kabul, Afghanistan: AQI 159 (File image: Reuters)

An Afghan passenger plane has crashed in Ghazni province on January 27. The Boeing plane belonging to Ariana Airlines and was reportedly carrying 83 passengers on board.

Arif Noori, spokesperson for the provincial governor, told The National, “A Boeing plane belonging to Ariana Afghan Airline has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time.”

The state-owned airplane crashed 15 km from the centre of Ghazni's Deh Yak district. Since this province is under Taliban control, access for rescue teams is expected to be negotiated. An official declaration of injuries or fatalities in the crash is yet to be released by the Afghan government.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 04:24 pm

tags #Afghanistan #Ariana Airlines #Arif Noori #Ghazni province #trends

