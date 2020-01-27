Ariana Airlines plane with 83 on board crashes in Afghanistan

An Afghan passenger plane has crashed in Ghazni province on January 27. The Boeing plane belonging to Ariana Airlines and was reportedly carrying 83 passengers on board.

Arif Noori, spokesperson for the provincial governor, told The National, “A Boeing plane belonging to Ariana Afghan Airline has crashed in the Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province around 1:10 p.m. local time.”

The state-owned airplane crashed 15 km from the centre of Ghazni's Deh Yak district. Since this province is under Taliban control, access for rescue teams is expected to be negotiated. An official declaration of injuries or fatalities in the crash is yet to be released by the Afghan government.