Are you juggling between 2 jobs? You may be moonlighting | Is it legal in India? | Jobs | Employment

Have you heard of the term moonlighting? It’s when you take up a job apart from your regular 9 to 5 job. Food-tech startup, Swiggy, recently announced its moonlighting policy, allowing its full-time workers to take up another job. But as the work-from-home culture picked up during the pandemic, employees from around the globe have started taking up multiple jobs, especially in the tech sector. Some do it for money, some to gain more experience and some to just combat boredom.
But are there any laws that govern the moonlighting trend in India? Is it ethical or is it cheating? Watch this video to find out!