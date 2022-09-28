Are newspapers antiquated? Elon Musk’s tweet starts a debate

In this day and age of digital dominance, are newspapers still relevant? That is question Twitter is busy debating after the world’s richest man, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, tweeted about the number of newspapers still being produced around the world today and how they function.

Elon Musk said his 16-year-old son Saxon was “amazed” to hear about the number of newspapers that are printed every day. The teenager is of the opinion that newspapers search the internet for content and print it out, revealed Musk.

“My son, Saxon, was amazed that so many paper newspapers are still produced every day,” tweeted Musk. “He said they probably just search the Internet and print it out. Yup, with rare exception, that is *actually* what they do haha,” he added.

The billionaire’s dig at the relevance of printed newspapers sparked a lively discussion on the microblogging platform.

There were some who said that newspapers have become redundant in the digital age, when people can keep up with international events in live-time.

“I haven’t read newspapers for a decade,” said one Twitter user. “I think people refer to social media for their news,” another remarked.



Many took exception to Musk’s reasoning of how newspapers work, pointing out that reporters and journalists worked hard to curate, edit and fact-check news before it is published



Others pointed to the environmental benefits of switching to online news

But many favoured newspapers