App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arctic records hottest temperature ever as mercury soars to 38 degrees Celsius in Siberia

In the Siberian town of Verkhoyansk, which is known to be the coldest place on Earth, the mercury docked at 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in recorded history.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

For the first time ever in the small Siberian town of Verkhoyansk, which is known to be the coldest place on Earth, temperatures have soared to 38 degrees Celsius. This is the first time in recorded history that any place in the Arctic has experienced such sweltering heat.

The Siberian town that also holds the record for having the widest temperature range in the world, reportedly witnessed the unforeseen temperature rise on June 20, when the mercury docked at 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

As per the Russian meteorological department, Verkhoyansk, which is located to the northeast of Moscow, recorded the hottest day on the Arctic amidst a heatwave that has caused forest fires in the Siberian region.

Close

According to a report by The Washington Post, the temperature in the Arctic region has been rising at a rate more than double that of the rest of the planet.

related news

Similar high temperature was recorded the following day as well at 35.2 degrees Celsius, indicating that the unusual weather was not an anomaly, rather a result of climate change.

The report suggested that the recent trend is likely to continue for another 10 days, and as per computer models, the extremely warm weather will gradually spread to parts of Canada and Scandinavia also.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 07:18 pm

tags #Arctic region #climate change #Siberia

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street opens slightly lower as coronavirus cases mount

Wall Street opens slightly lower as coronavirus cases mount

Fitch revises outlook on Airtel to negative from stable; affirms at 'BBB-'

Fitch revises outlook on Airtel to negative from stable; affirms at 'BBB-'

These are the technologies that will revolutionise businesses in the Post-COVID era

These are the technologies that will revolutionise businesses in the Post-COVID era

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.