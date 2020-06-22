Arctic records hottest temperature ever as mercury soars to 38 degrees Celsius in Siberia

For the first time ever in the small Siberian town of Verkhoyansk, which is known to be the coldest place on Earth, temperatures have soared to 38 degrees Celsius. This is the first time in recorded history that any place in the Arctic has experienced such sweltering heat.

The Siberian town that also holds the record for having the widest temperature range in the world, reportedly witnessed the unforeseen temperature rise on June 20, when the mercury docked at 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

As per the Russian meteorological department, Verkhoyansk, which is located to the northeast of Moscow, recorded the hottest day on the Arctic amidst a heatwave that has caused forest fires in the Siberian region.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the temperature in the Arctic region has been rising at a rate more than double that of the rest of the planet.

Similar high temperature was recorded the following day as well at 35.2 degrees Celsius, indicating that the unusual weather was not an anomaly, rather a result of climate change.

The report suggested that the recent trend is likely to continue for another 10 days, and as per computer models, the extremely warm weather will gradually spread to parts of Canada and Scandinavia also.