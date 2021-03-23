English
Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gold mask in China's Sichuan province

More than 50,000 ancient artefacts have been found at Sanxingdui since the 1920s.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
A gold mask unearthed from a sacrificial pit at the Sanxingdui ruins site in China's Sichuan Province. (Source: BBC)

Archaeologists recently discovered over 500 artefacts at an archaeological site in China's Sichuan province. A 3,000-year-old gold mask was also found at the site.

The gold mask weighs about 280 grams (0.6 pounds) and is estimated to be made from 84 percent gold,  as per a CNN report.

The items were found at newly discovered sacrificial pits at Sanxingdui, a 4.6-square-mile area outside the provincial capital of Chengdu, the report said.

Besides the gold mask, archaeologists uncovered bronzes, gold foils and artefacts made from ivory, jade and bone.

More than 50,000 ancient artefacts have been found at Sanxingdui since the 1920s, when a local farmer accidentally came upon a number of relics at the site, the report said.

An unopened wooden box and a bronze vessel with owl-shaped patterning were also found from one of the six pits.

Speaking to press agency Xinhua, the deputy director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, Song Xinchao said that the latest finds "enrich and deepen our understanding of the Sanxingdui culture".
#China #trending
Mar 23, 2021 03:03 pm

