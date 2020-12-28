AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away

AR Rahman (Image: Reuters)

Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on December 28 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu due to age-related ailments. Rahman took to Twitter and shared a picture of his mother to confirm the news.

Rahman, who was close to his mother, opened up about her during an interview and said, "She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me," quoted The Times of India.

Kareema Begum was born as Kasthuri Sekhar and changed the name after Rahman changed his from Dileep Kumar.

Begum was married to music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan, who passed away when Rahman was just nine-year-old.