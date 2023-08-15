AR Rahman ties up with Mahindra: 'Never imagined I would be creating music for EVs one day'

Music maestro AR Rahman has tied up with Mahindra to "design and build" sounds that will go into upcoming all-electric models from the carmaker. The Oscar-winning music director will be responsible for enhancing the sound experience in Mahindra's Born Electric EVs.
Speaking during the launch, Rahman said, "Had never imagined I would be creating music for EVs one day. My team and I are designing special sounds for drive modes, dashboard, experience moods."
"I am always looking for alternative ways of expression. When Mahindra came to me and I saw the design, I was immediately on board," he added.
Marking the launch on Independence Day, AR Rahman arrived on stage while his iconic patriotic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' played with the tri colours in the background.
At the launch, Rajesh Jejurikar, CEO of Mahindra Tractors also announced the company's tie-up with Dolby ATMOS and Harman Kardon to bring unmatched 3D immersive sound experience. He said, Our Born Electric vehicles will be a "concert hall on wheels".
