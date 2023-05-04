AR Rahman shares post on Hindu wedding inside mosque amid 'The Kerala Story' row

AR Rahman shared a video of a Hindu wedding inside a mosque.

Music maestro AR Rahman shared a video on a Hindu wedding that took place inside a mosque in Kerala amid the brewing controversy over the Hindi film The Kerala Story.

Director Sudipto Sen’s film, The Kerala Story, has received criticism from Kerala’s ruling Left front and the Congress over its claims that "approximately 32,000 women" went missing from the state, having converted to Islam and joined ISIS. The CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala say these claims are exaggerated and misrepresent the truth, while the film’s makers, including producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, say it is based on a true story and every scene in the film is true.

Amid this controversy, Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman shared a post on a Hindu wedding that took place inside a mosque in Kerala in 2020. The post is on the wedding ceremony of Anju and Sharath which was conducted as per Hindu rituals and solemnised by a Hindu priest inside a mosque.

“Here is another #KeralaStory,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video of the wedding. AR Rahman shared the video in an apparent call for communal harmony. “Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing,” he wrote.



Bravo love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing https://t.co/X9xYVMxyiF

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 4, 2023

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is among those who slammed the makers of The Kerala Story , accusing them of indulging in "gross exaggeration" and "distortion" of the state's reality.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain petitions against the controversial Hindi film, which is set to release on Friday, May 5. The pleas, including the one which sought a limited relief that a disclaimer should be made in the title of the film to the effect that it is a work of fiction, was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

(With inputs from PTI)