AR Rahman reschedules Chennai concert due to 'adverse weather conditions' in city

AR Rahman, who was set to perform in his hometown of Chennai on Saturday, decided to reschedule the concert to another date due to the persistent rain in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 56-year-old music composer said that the concert would be rescheduled to the "nearest possible date".

"My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!EPI," Rahman wrote on Twitter.



Earlier in the day, Rahman had tweeted asking for the public in Chennai to arrive to the venue safely and had expressed excitement in meeting all of them.Rahman's decision to reschedule the concert left many fans disappointed.

The concert was slated to be held on Saturday from 7-11: 30 pm and the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation had said that metro services in the city will run until midnight for the convenience of those attending the concert.