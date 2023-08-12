English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    AR Rahman reschedules Chennai concert due to 'adverse weather conditions' in city

    Taking to Twitter, the AR Rahman said that the concert would be rescheduled to the 'nearest possible date'.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 12, 2023 / 05:28 PM IST
    AR Rahman

    AR Rahman was set to perform in Chennai on Saturday.

    AR Rahman, who was set to perform in his hometown of Chennai on Saturday, decided to reschedule the concert to another date due to the persistent rain in the Tamil Nadu capital.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 56-year-old music composer said that the concert would be rescheduled to the "nearest possible date".


    "My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!EPI," Rahman wrote on Twitter.


    Earlier in the day, Rahman had tweeted asking for the public in Chennai to arrive to the venue safely and had expressed excitement in meeting all of them.
    Rahman's decision to reschedule the concert left many fans disappointed.

    Related stories


    "I'm already half way through the concert. sheer disappointment," one user wrote.


    The concert was slated to be held on Saturday from 7-11: 30 pm and the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation had said that metro services in the city will run until midnight for the convenience of those attending the concert.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AR Rahman #Chennai
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 05:04 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!