English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Markets live: Adani stocks rebound
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Apsara Iyer, first Indian-American woman to head Harvard Law Review in 136-year history

    Apsara Iyer's distinguished predecessors as the president of Harvard Law Review include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former president Barack Obama.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
    Apsara Iyer graduated from Yale in 2016 and received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Math and Spanish. (Image credit: hls.harvard.edu)

    Apsara Iyer graduated from Yale in 2016 and received a bachelor's degree in Economics and Math and Spanish. (Image credit: hls.harvard.edu)

    A second year Indian-American student at Harvard Law School has been elected president of the prestigious Harvard Law Review, becoming the first woman from the community to be named to the position in the prestigious publication's 136-year history.

    A report in The Harvard Crimson said on Monday that Apsara Iyer was elected the 137th president of the Harvard Law Review, which was founded in 1887 and is among the oldest student-run legal scholarship publications.

    Iyer said in The Crimson report that as Law Review president, she aims to include more editors in the process of reviewing and selecting articles and upholding the publication's reputation for "high-quality work".

    "I think that right now I'm just focused on making sure we keep the lights on and everything going," Iyer said.