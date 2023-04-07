April has got its full Pink Moon. What is it, how to watch and significance

The Pink Full Moon is a spectacular lunar event that occurs every year in the month of April. It is also known as the April full moon, the Paschal full moon, the Budding moon, the Flower moon, and the Moon of the Big Leaves, among other names. This year, the Pink Moon was visible from the night of April 5th and reached its peak on the night of April 6. It will continue to be visible until at least Friday.

The Pink Moon gets its name from the blooming pink flowers and trees that mark the arrival of spring. Specifically, it is named after a hot pink wildflower known as Phlox subulata, which grows in a thick mat of vibrant foliage and attracts butterflies. The Pink Moon is a nod to the flourishing foliage of the season, and it is celebrated by Native American tribes as a sign of renewal and rebirth.

The Pink Moon is visible to people in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, as it is considered to be in the full moon phase up to 12 hours before and after its peak. It will rise around dusk and won't set till dawn, making it visible for the entire night in all its glory. The visibility of the Pink Moon will depend on the region, and Dr. Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s planetary geology, geophysics and geochemistry lab, recommends finding a spot with minimal light pollution and with a clear view of the sky for optimal viewing.

Along with the Pink Moon, onlookers can also spot a few planets in the night sky. Mercury will be visible just after sunset, while Venus will be shining bright as always. Mars will be high up in the sky, and Jupiter and Saturn will set pretty early after the sun.

This year’s Pink Moon is also the first full moon of spring, known as the Paschal full moon. It is of particular importance to those who celebrate Easter, as the date of the religious observance falls on the Sunday after the Paschal moon makes its appearance in the night sky.

