Razorpay announces 'buy now, pay never'. Warning: It's April 1

In an elaborate April Fool’s joke playing on the “buy now, pay later” trend, Razorpay said its new service was for “shopaholic, kanjoos (miserly) and simply lazy” customers.

The service can be availed to buy things like that “pheko paisa (throw away money) shirt”, they joked.

“Awarded India's Best Fintech Product and Audience Favourite, BNPN (buy now, pay never) is here to fulfil all your shopping needs, minus the shopper's guilt. It's time to bring all those wishlists home!” Razorpay said on a webpage especially designed for the prank.

“Buy now, pay never” has been endorsed by “Tim Tardashian” and “Lihanna”. Your crush will also thank you for that free pizza date, Razorpay said.

The service is supported on “tomato”, “boibibo”, “klipkart” and “bigbucket”, Razorpay said.

Social media celebrities also promoted the joke

“The biggest mistake I made with money in my 30s was paying credit card debts with a HUGE delay,” said nearbuy founder Ankur Warikoo. “Now is the time to make sure that I never get to pay them. Super pumped to 'Buy Now Pay Never' with my favorite brand Razorpay.”



The biggest mistake I made with money in my 30s was paying credit card debts with a HUGE delay.... Now is the time to make sure that I never get to pay them

Super pumped to #BuyNowPayNever with my favorite brand @razorpay

Super pumped to #BuyNowPayNever with my favorite brand @razorpayhttps://t.co/UMcFCy0lXbpic.twitter.com/3NoBhE30OZ — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) April 1, 2022



Author Durjoy Dutta tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself sitting next to wads of cash. "Me after buy now, pay never." he said.

#BuyNowPayNever is not a thing of fiction, it is happening in reality with @Razorpay Click now to know more : https://t.co/YAZfC0s8Zxpic.twitter.com/S1idJDT3Qm — Durjoy Datta (@durjoydatta) April 1, 2022

a slower way to do things, tailored to suit procrastination.



Introducing Ajwain- a slower way to do things; tailored to suit your procrastinating self. (We were to launch at 7 am, but we procrastinated.) Check it out now: https://t.co/gjiJh4e3yB#JeeraHuaPurana#WinWithAjwainpic.twitter.com/z76kzvblQX

— Razorpay Engineering (@RazorpayEngg) April 1, 2022

Razorpay's April Fool's Day fun did not end here. They also came up with a product called "Ajwain",

