    Razorpay announces 'buy now, pay never'. Warning: It's April 1

    April Fool's Day: Payments platform Razorpay has a new product, endorsed by the likes of “Tim Tardashian” and “Lihanna”.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Check out Razorpay’s ‘buy now, pay later’ product, supported on “tomato”, “boibibo”, “klipkart” and “bigbucket”. (Representational image)

    Payment platform Razorpay has the offer of a lifetime for freebie hunters, shopaholics and retail therapy believers: buy now, pay never.

    In an elaborate April Fool’s joke playing on the “buy now, pay later” trend, Razorpay said its new service was for “shopaholic, kanjoos (miserly) and simply lazy” customers.

    The service can be availed to buy things like that “pheko paisa (throw away money) shirt”, they joked.

    “Awarded India's Best Fintech Product and Audience Favourite, BNPN (buy now, pay never) is here to fulfil all your shopping needs, minus the shopper's guilt. It's time to bring all those wishlists home!” Razorpay said on a webpage especially designed for the prank.

    “Buy now, pay never” has been endorsed by “Tim Tardashian” and “Lihanna”. Your crush will also thank you for that free pizza date, Razorpay said.

    The service is supported on “tomato”, “boibibo”, “klipkart” and “bigbucket”, Razorpay said.

    Social media celebrities also promoted the joke

    “The biggest mistake I made with money in my 30s was paying credit card debts with a HUGE delay,” said nearbuy founder Ankur Warikoo. “Now is the time to make sure that I never get to pay them.  Super pumped to 'Buy Now Pay Never' with my favorite brand Razorpay.”

    Author Durjoy Dutta tweeted a photoshopped picture of himself sitting next to wads of cash. "Me after buy now, pay never." he said.



    Razorpay's April Fool's Day fun did not end here. They also came up with a product called "Ajwain", a slower way to do things, tailored to suit procrastination. 

     

