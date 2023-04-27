 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Applying for Schengen visa is 'soul-crushing', says investor: '1 page print for Rs 150'

Ankita Sengupta
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

'The amount of paperwork for a Schengen visa is insane!' Ujjavala Bothra, an investor who wants to travel to Norway, wrote.

Ujjavala Bothra took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the thick dossier required for the  Schengen visa. (Image credit: @ujjavalabothra/Twitter)

An Indian investor who has applied for a Schengen visa to Norway has called the experience worse than "soul-crushing" and questioned the amount of paperwork required for the long process while being charged Rs 150 for each print.

Ujjavala Bothra, an investor with Lightrock India, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the thick dossier required for the  Schengen visa and wrote, "The amount of paperwork for a Schengen visa is insane! Why is it so difficult to understand: 1. We are not interested in marrying your men, thank you. 2. We are actually adding to the GDP of your country!"

Bothra, who had an appointment with VFS Global on Wednesday said that every step of the process followed by the visa services specialist firm was "broken". "Had my VFS Global appointment today, I am convinced every step of this process is broken. My turn, for an 11:30 appointment came at 2 pm -- what is the point of booking a slot?" she said. "Apparently, the document checklist on Norway's website is outdated - Speechless!"

Bothra added that she was charged Rs 150 for each print of the enormous docket. "Soul-crushing would be an understatement to describe my visa experience. We 100 percent need more competition to VFS Global. Monopolies s****!" she tweeted.

Commenting on this, Twitter user Neha Srivastav tweeted, "I was just discussing this with my friend last night. I don’t even mind the paperwork if it's a one-time deal like the US. The US takes like bazillion details but at least gives you 10 yrs of tourist visa. These guys want this much paperwork for a 3-month visa window."