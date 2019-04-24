Apple's Find my iPhone, Find my Friends to be replaced with this app

Apple is planning to replace two of its popular apps that are handy when people lose their iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a standalone app to replace ‘Find my iPhone’ and ‘Find my Friends’ according to a report.

The new app which is currently under development by Apple test engineers is codenamed ‘Green Touch’. The app would essentially combine the features of both these apps and will be available on iOS and MacOS.

According to 9to5Mac, the new app will be called ‘Find My Network’ and come with improved features to locate a user’s lost device. The report states that the app may even get an ability to track the device’s location even when it is not connected to WiFi or cellular network. The rumoured feature is currently not available on Find my iPhone.

The report also suggests that Apple might allow users to find non-Apple devices as well. The feature would be enabled with a tag that needs to be attached to a device or an item. The tag codenamed ‘B389’ would pair with the user’s iCloud account which would assist in locating the device. Users would get a notification if the tagged device is far away from their iPhone.

The report adds, “Users will be able to store their contact information in the tag, which can be read by any Apple device when the tag goes into lost mode.”

The app would also allow users to share their location with their friends and family. When shared, the friend or family member gets a notification when the user leaves or arrives at a particular location. The app can also find other Apple devices like AirPods or Apple Watch that are connected to the user’s iCloud account. Users can find their devices by putting them in the ‘lost mode’, which would make a sound from the lost device.

Find my iPhone, like the name, helps users track their own Apple devices. For using the app’s features,users need to log into their iCloud account on the app and see all their devices signed in under the same Apple ID. Find my Friends lets users send their location to their friends. The app can help track the friend or family member to track the user particularly to know if they have reached or left from a specific location.