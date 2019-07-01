Apple working on to improve News+ service after publishers unhappy with revenue reports

Earlier this year, Apple released a new premium news subscription service called Apple News+ in the US and Canada. The new premium service has reportedly got a slow start in terms of sales and in order to fix it, Apple is planning to improve its News+ service.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is struggling with the revenue numbers on its premium News service. The report suggests that multiple publishers have complained about they’ve earned nearly one-twentieth of what Apple had promised.

“Other publishers said their subscription revenue from Plus was lower than or on a par with what they got on Texture, which was small as a subscription driver, to begin with,” the report read.

Apple has reportedly acknowledged the issue and asked its News+ Team for inputs during meetings. In the meetings, it was found out that News users are possibly confused between free articles and paid news services.

Publishers were unhappy with the magazine-centric layout for news and want easier ways to convert the magazine content into app content. Apple, on its behalf, has told publishers that it would be working on making the News+ app more intuitive. This can hopefully bring refinements in the app that make it easier to navigate and manage content.