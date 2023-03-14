 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apple watch saves life of 36-year-old man suffering from heart disorder

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

Adam Croft woke up in the morning to realise that his Apple watch had been giving him alerts right through the night that his heart was in Atrial fibrillation.

Croft claimed that had he not received the notifications from his Apple watch, he may not have gone to the hospital. (Representational photo)

An Apple watch helped save the life of a 36-year-old man who had been suffering from an undiagnosed heart ailment. As per the BBC, Adam Croft, a resident of Fitwick in Bedfordshire region of the United Kingdom woke up in the morning to realise that his Apple watch had been giving him alerts right through the night that his heart was in Atrial fibrillation, which meant that the person's heartbeat was irregular.

Croft revealed that he had gotten up from his sofa on one evening and ended up sweating excessively on reaching the kitchen in the lower floor. Without paying too much attention, he went straight to bed.

"I managed to get down on the floor and ended up in a pool of cold sweat.  Being a man I thought not much of it and took myself up to bed," Croft said.

