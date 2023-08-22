Apple warns users against sleeping next to their iPhones while charging

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 in mid-September 2023. (File photo)

Apple has warned iPhone users against sleeping next to their devices in the safety information manual. The tech giant asked customers to "use common sense" to avoid situations where their skin is in direct contact with the phone or a charger.

"Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source," the advisory reads.

Apple also stated that users should charge their phone facing upwards, in a well-ventilated area, and avoid prolonged skin contact with the charging cable and connector while it is connected to a power source. The tech giant says that this could cause discomfort and injury.

It is also clear about using its standard chargers and asked its users to avoid using third-party chargers that may not provide the right amount of voltage safely to charge the iPhones. Additionally, they are also told to avoid using damaged cables which could be dangerous to use for charging.

Earlier this month, Apple had also announced that some iPhone models will not get new tech support and miss out on security updates as its upcoming operating system will not be compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The decision not to support these models with iOS 17 is likely because these models are no longer powerful enough to run the latest software, Khaleej Times reported.

The older models will still be functional but they will be missing out on all new security updates leaving them more vulnerable to threats such as malware and viruses.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 in mid-September 2023. The new operating system will include several new features that require more processing power than these older devices.