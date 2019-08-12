Apple to reward up to $1 million for detecting flaws in iOS and other Apple OS

Maintaining the the highest level of privacy standards on the iPhone has always been one of the top focus of Apple. To prove its point, the Cupertino-based company has announced a bounty up to $1 million dollars to detect any flaw in its iPhones or Macs.

At the annual Black Hat Security Conference in Las Vegas, Apple announced its highest-ever bounty program for security researchers to detect any flaw in the iPhone, reported The Verge. The tech giant has opened its bounty program to a wider group of researchers this time, compared to a selective invite-only group of researchers.

Apple started its bounty program three years ago and only focused on its mobile platform, until now. This year the program has also been extended to Apple’s connected ecosystem of MacOS, WatchOS and tvOS.

The condition to win the bounty amount would be accessing the iPhone’s kernel remotely, without engaging any sort of user activity.

The increase in bounty reward could potentially convince security researchers to report vulnerabilities directly to Apple.

It was reported that earlier this year, a security researcher found a security flaw in Apple’s macOS that could have allowed attackers to pull out passwords, private keys or tokens from the victim’s MacBook. The researcher refused to submit a detailed report to Apple until it paid him.